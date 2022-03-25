ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.95) to €11.20 ($12.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. AlphaValue cut ABN AMRO Bank to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €12.30 ($13.52) to €10.00 ($10.99) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $12.57 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

