Abrdn’s (ABDN) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 267.38 ($3.52).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. Abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 239.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £99,695.40 ($131,247.24). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,792.00).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

