Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 867,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,631,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $4,305,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 112,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.17. 19,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.