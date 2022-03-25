Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Price Target Cut to €11.70

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €16.50 ($18.13) to €11.70 ($12.86) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.25 ($22.25) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.65. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

