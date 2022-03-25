Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Activision Blizzard worth $60,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,560,000 after purchasing an additional 81,781 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

