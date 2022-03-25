Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 913,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,626,000. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $79.91. 77,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

