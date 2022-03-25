Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to post $886.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $870.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $626,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,126,000 after purchasing an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, reaching $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 215,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average of $196.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $224.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

