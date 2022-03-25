Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,485.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.11 or 0.07004758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.00278104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.73 or 0.00833363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00105644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013435 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.32 or 0.00450308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.98 or 0.00447288 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

