Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.43

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $21.39. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 91,856 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 441,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 43,917 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 30,498 shares during the period. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

