adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 1.5%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €220.80 ($242.64) and last traded at €216.65 ($238.08). 850,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €213.55 ($234.67).
The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €255.11.
About adidas (ETR:ADS)
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.