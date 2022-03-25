adidas (ETR:ADS) Trading Up 1.5%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €220.80 ($242.64) and last traded at €216.65 ($238.08). 850,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €213.55 ($234.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €255.11.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas (ETR:ADS)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.