adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €265.00 ($291.21) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($318.68) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €210.35 ($231.15) on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €225.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €255.11.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

