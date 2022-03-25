Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $432.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $566.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

