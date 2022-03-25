Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $432.14 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $407.94 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.96.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $9,841,676. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.