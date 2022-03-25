ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. ADT has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.09.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,685,640 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $9,487,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $8,198,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 383.2% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,197,778 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 949,918 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

