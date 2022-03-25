AdTheorent’s (ADTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Genuity Capital began coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdTheorent has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of ADTH opened at $7.97 on Thursday. AdTheorent has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Company Profile

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

