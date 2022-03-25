Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.41

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 110943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

