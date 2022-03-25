AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,190 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

