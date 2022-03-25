AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 106,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $29.81 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 4.03%. Camping World’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

