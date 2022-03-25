AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $33.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

