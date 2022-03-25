Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGLE. StockNews.com raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

