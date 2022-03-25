Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.09.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 215,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $187,785.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,800 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Agiliti by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Agiliti by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

