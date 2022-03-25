Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives $54.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

