Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

