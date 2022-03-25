Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.56.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of APD opened at $242.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $274.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

