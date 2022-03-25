Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.56.

Shares of APD opened at $242.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after acquiring an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

