Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.00 ($156.04).

Several analysts have commented on AIR shares. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AIR stock traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €107.40 ($118.02). 1,058,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.42. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

