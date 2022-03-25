AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 320 at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.86) to GBX 435 ($5.73) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.53) to GBX 400 ($5.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397 ($5.23).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.93) on Monday. AJ Bell has a 1 year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.25). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 368.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

