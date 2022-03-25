Akerna Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akerna in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KERN. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49. Akerna has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akerna by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

