Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 676,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 30.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 744,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 172,341 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 118,388 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AHH traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,345. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

