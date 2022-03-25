Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:MTD traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,375.01. 774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,278. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,095.74 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,421.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,488.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

