Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.36. 18,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.93. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

