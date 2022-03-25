Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 252,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.