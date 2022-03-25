Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

AQN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.