Alliance Global Partners Cuts Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $15.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 273.13% from the company’s current price.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Get Agrify alerts:

Agrify stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agrify by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify (Get Rating)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.