Alliance Global Partners Cuts Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Price Target to $15.00

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 273.13% from the company’s current price.
AGFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.
Agrify stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Agrify has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.
About Agrify (Get Rating)
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agrify (AGFY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.