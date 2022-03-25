Allred Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,894,000 after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,596. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.