Allred Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after buying an additional 308,383 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,602. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

