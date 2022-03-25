Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 378,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 44,123 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 565,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 191,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

CWI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

