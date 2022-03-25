Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.89. 120,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,430. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

