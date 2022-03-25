Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

