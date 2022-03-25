Allworth Financial LP Acquires 345 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $153.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $154.30.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.