Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1,384.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 24.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $185.75 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.