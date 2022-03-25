Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,041 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,292,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 561,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 12.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.26 and a 1 year high of $114.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

