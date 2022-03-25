Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.34). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

ALNY stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.