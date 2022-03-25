Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.34). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($5.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.73) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share.
ALNY stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.