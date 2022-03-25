Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $215.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.67. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

