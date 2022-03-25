Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -1.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.35.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
