Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -1.24. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $12.35.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.