Altisource Asset Management (AAMC) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Altisource Asset Management to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Altisource Asset Management Competitors -61.76% 5.99% 1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Asset Management Competitors 333 1042 1229 41 2.37

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 29.47%. Given Altisource Asset Management’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Asset Management has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million $39.82 million 0.22 Altisource Asset Management Competitors $1.44 billion $77.63 million 25.31

Altisource Asset Management’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altisource Asset Management peers beat Altisource Asset Management on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.