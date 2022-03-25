Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after acquiring an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,423,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after acquiring an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,899,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378,275 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 343,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

