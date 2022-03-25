Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Down 9.6%

Altus Power Inc (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $7.05. 21,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 491,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Altus Power alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.