Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
ACH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE:ACH opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
