Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ACH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:ACH opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

