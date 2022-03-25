Amber Rudd Purchases 2,279 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £1,868.78 ($2,460.22).

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 2.66 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 84.78 ($1.12). 12,786,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,959,982. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.30. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Centrica alerts:

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.